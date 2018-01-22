Woman says RV went missing from storage facility

"It’s hard," she said. "It's hard living in there."

From the Ruidoso area, Waconda packed up about a year ago and made the trek to Albuquerque. Everything she had was with her in the RV, a 1999 Mallard.

"We went to go pay the storage and I needed shoes and my son didn't have his school shoes so I went," she said. "When we peered over there and looked at the light it was gone.”

Then her RV disappeared. Waconda said she contacted Bernalillo County Deputies and received a case number. But she said there was no indication the facility had been broken into.

While at times Waconda said she could hardly make ends meet, some bills were paid a little late. She said she hopes someone knows something.

"I have all of my late parents' pictures and everything," she said. "I don't really care about the materialistic things. It's just my parents’ stuff that I want back.”

KOB reached out to the storage facility about the alleged incident and have yet to hear back.