Woman says RV went missing from storage facility
Brittany Costello
January 22, 2018 07:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It's one thing to have a vehicle stolen, but one woman said her entire RV home vanished from the storage facility where she kept it.
Lucretia Waconda said she had been storing her RV at the Tumbleweed RV and Boat Storage for the last few months. It contained everything a home would: clothing, dishes, pictures, even precious keepsakes.
But when she dropped by to pick up shoes this past weekend, she discovered the RV was gone. Rooming with her aunt in a studio apartment has become reality for Waconda and her 5-year-old son, but it’s better than being homeless.
"It’s hard," she said. "It's hard living in there."
From the Ruidoso area, Waconda packed up about a year ago and made the trek to Albuquerque. Everything she had was with her in the RV, a 1999 Mallard.
"We went to go pay the storage and I needed shoes and my son didn't have his school shoes so I went," she said. "When we peered over there and looked at the light it was gone.”
Then her RV disappeared. Waconda said she contacted Bernalillo County Deputies and received a case number. But she said there was no indication the facility had been broken into.
While at times Waconda said she could hardly make ends meet, some bills were paid a little late. She said she hopes someone knows something.
"I have all of my late parents' pictures and everything," she said. "I don't really care about the materialistic things. It's just my parents’ stuff that I want back.”
KOB reached out to the storage facility about the alleged incident and have yet to hear back.
Credits
Created: January 22, 2018 07:44 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved