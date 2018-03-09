Woman sentenced in kidnapping, murder of Albuquerque woman
Marian Camacho
March 09, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another defendant in the brutal kidnapping and murder of a 29-year-old Albuquerque woman, has been sentenced.
Shawna Cannon pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and has been sentenced to six years in prison that will be followed by three years of probation.
Prosecutors say she and three others tied up Tiffany Boyer before killing her at a northeast Albuquerque home in August 2015. According to police the four then dumped Boyer’s body and it wasn’t found until three months later.
It took a forensic anthropologist nearly six-months to determine how Boyer died.
Earlier this year a jury found another suspect, 57-year-old William Alexander, guilty of first-degree murder. His sentencing is set for April 3rd.
The two other suspects in the case, Joshua Taramasco and Stephanie Stepp, are currently in prison serving their sentences.
Marian Camacho
Updated: March 09, 2018 12:50 PM
Created: March 09, 2018 12:49 PM
