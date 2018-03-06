Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth' | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'

KOB.com Web Staff
March 06, 2018 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Everyone's heard of medical marijuana, but one Albuquerque woman claims she had a prescription for medical meth.

Advertisement

Authorities didn't buy it.

Ginger Sharpe was arrested for a probation violation after her parole officer said she tested positive for the drug. However, according to court documents, Sharpe said she was prescribed the meth by a doctor in Farmington, and even had a prescription bottle with a label for meth tablets.

That bottle, it turns out, was an elaborate fake.

Sharpe is being charged with forgery and identity theft.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 06, 2018 06:22 PM
Created: March 06, 2018 04:55 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Governor to sign bill to raise teacher pay
Governor to sign bill to raise teacher pay
BCSO: Body found on West Side near I-40 frontage road
BCSO: Body found on West Side near I-40 frontage road
Family of victim in horrific killing relieved after suspect denied release
Family of victim in horrific killing relieved after suspect denied release
Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger
Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger

Advertisement




View updating results for municipal elections across New Mexico
View updating results for municipal elections across New Mexico
Mayor Keller reacts to City Council passing tax increase
Mayor Keller reacts to City Council passing tax increase
A familiar face to lead KOB 4 news team
A familiar face to lead KOB 4 news team
Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger
Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
 