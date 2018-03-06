Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Everyone's heard of medical marijuana, but one Albuquerque woman claims she had a prescription for medical meth.
Authorities didn't buy it.
Ginger Sharpe was arrested for a probation violation after her parole officer said she tested positive for the drug. However, according to court documents, Sharpe said she was prescribed the meth by a doctor in Farmington, and even had a prescription bottle with a label for meth tablets.
That bottle, it turns out, was an elaborate fake.
Sharpe is being charged with forgery and identity theft.
