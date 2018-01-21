Women march once again in ABQ in the spirit of unity, political engagement

“Yesterday and today, people have gathered here and across the world to mark another historic and revolutionary rally for women and human rights, and send the message to request our request for equal rights to all people – including women, immigrants (and) members of the LGBTQ community,” said Alli Von Mohr at the rally.

She created a #MeToo poster as a visual representation of solidarity.

Some parents brought their children to share that message and other sentiments, including a push for equality, with younger generations.

“It's extremely important to teach the younger people. They're the future,” Kris Lichtle said. “The millennials right now outnumber the baby boomers. If we get them all out here to vote, we will absolutely win.”

Another rally-goer, Savannah Serna, said the spirit of unity was strongly felt at the march.

“It's, like, incredibly emotional just because everybody here is like-minded and they feel the same way that we feel," Serna said. "They really feel the love and embodiment of that spirit and women’s rights and LGBTQ rights and supporting the dreams out there, and that's really awesome."