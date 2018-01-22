Work to correct ART issues begins this week

"Now there's a question about whether ... did we pick the right vendor or not?" said City Councilor Pat Davis.

Davis said problems with batteries and chargers on the all-electric buses alerted inspectors. There's now an effort at city hall to figure out what happened.

But BYD Vice President Macy Neshati said the buses will get to Albuquerque and they will work.

"We're a victim of our own success," he said.

In an interview with KOB, Neshati said a huge flood of electric vehicle orders stalled delivery of the buses, but there were also major questions about whether those buses could last a full day of driving. In some tests, the buses ran for just 200 miles instead of the 275-mile estimate.

However, Neshati said those buses were being driven faster than they should be and on a different route. He said original mileage estimates should be easily achieved. The charging stations for those buses did require a $20,000 upgrade to meet operating standards.

"We regret the inconvenience we've caused, but we're 100 percent committed to getting these buses up and running," he said.

As an extra safety net, BYD has also included two extra buses in the order -- 18 were expected; it's now 20. That's in case of unexpected issue down the line, including any less-than-expected battery range.