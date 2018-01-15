World Series champ, ABQ native donates to children with autism

"Brady means the world to me. He's my godson, so I immediately wanted to make an impact and try to help out," Bregman said. "And immediately when we found out that he had autism, that instantly became my cause and what I wanted to do to help change lives."

The new technology gives the kids a chance to grow in the classroom and in life.

"I've seen when I started in the program that the kids when they use the technology that they're able to accelerate their learning and their communication skills, and that's huge for these programs," APS teacher Stephanie Lambie said.

Bregman started his foundation this offseason. Even though it's new, he has big plans for it.

"When you play at this level, you have a platform and you need to use it in the right way," he said. "And I think that being able to reach out and get people to donate and get people to be aware what's going on and being able to impact as many kids as possible is going to be big for us."

Bregman also announced that he'll invite an APS student with autism to Houston for an Astros series this summer.