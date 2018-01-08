Wrong-way driver caught on police dash camera
January 08, 2018 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- On northbound I-25 near Lomas Saturday evening, police received a report of a man driving in the opposite direction. The dashboard camera showed just how fast the New Mexico State Police officer drove to get there -- more than over 100 miles an hour.
Video released Monday shows a truck on the shoulder creeping along. Behind the wheel, police say, was Justin White.
The officer had to quickly pivot the patrol car to go after him, putting his own life at risk. But then the wrong-way driver sped off and moved into oncoming traffic.
The officer had to make a split-second call, hitting the truck using a pursuit intervention technique maneuver. It didn't work the first time, so the officer hit the truck again from the other side and stayed on him for at least 10 seconds.
That eventually forced the wrong-way driver to a halt.
Police had to block off two lanes of northbound I-25 for some time Saturday night. Police said White refused to take field sobriety tests. They arrested White, charging him with aggravated DWI and reckless driving.
