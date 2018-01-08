Wrong-way driver caught on police dash camera

The officer had to make a split-second call, hitting the truck using a pursuit intervention technique maneuver. It didn't work the first time, so the officer hit the truck again from the other side and stayed on him for at least 10 seconds.

That eventually forced the wrong-way driver to a halt.

Police had to block off two lanes of northbound I-25 for some time Saturday night. Police said White refused to take field sobriety tests. They arrested White, charging him with aggravated DWI and reckless driving.