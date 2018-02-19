Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Joy Wang
February 19, 2018 05:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police have not yet made an arrest after a shooting and a car crash on Sunday left one man dead, a woman injured, and a major Albuquerque intersection shut down for hours.
The Albuquerque Police Department did have someone in custody for questioning Sunday night following the incident at Gibson and Yale. That person has been released, but no one has been charged or arrested as of Monday morning.
"At first I thought it was a car crash, but then I heard another one," said one witness, Jesse Hopkins. "Then I came over here and another guy here said they had a gun -- somebody had a gun -- and said call 911."
Snapshots obtained by KOB show how the intense moments unfolded. In one image, an officer has his gun drawn. Police say the officer saw one person holding a gun and told that person to put the gun down.
"The officer thought he was rolling up to a car accident. He actually rolled up to a gun fight where two people were shot," APD Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said.
By the end of the night, one man was dead and one woman was injured. The victims have not been identified.
"She was bent over on top of him like in the fetal position," Hopkins said. "Then the cops had the guns drawn, told her to get up, and step aside or something like that, and she walked. They walked her. Her hands were full of blood. They walked her to the median and then put her in the ambulance."
The intersection was closed overnight as police tried to figure out what happened. Witnesses were left wondering if they could've been caught in the crossfire.
"Road rage? Or I don't know what it was, but it's dangerous," Hopkins said. "Yeah, very dangerous. Makes you wonder, you know?"
February 19, 2018
Created: February 19, 2018 03:26 PM
