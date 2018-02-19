Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues

Snapshots obtained by KOB show how the intense moments unfolded. In one image, an officer has his gun drawn. Police say the officer saw one person holding a gun and told that person to put the gun down.

"The officer thought he was rolling up to a car accident. He actually rolled up to a gun fight where two people were shot," APD Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said.

By the end of the night, one man was dead and one woman was injured. The victims have not been identified.

"She was bent over on top of him like in the fetal position," Hopkins said. "Then the cops had the guns drawn, told her to get up, and step aside or something like that, and she walked. They walked her. Her hands were full of blood. They walked her to the median and then put her in the ambulance."

The intersection was closed overnight as police tried to figure out what happened. Witnesses were left wondering if they could've been caught in the crossfire.

"Road rage? Or I don't know what it was, but it's dangerous," Hopkins said. "Yeah, very dangerous. Makes you wonder, you know?"