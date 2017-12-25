Young travelers treated to gifts at Amtrak, Greyhound stations
December 25, 2017
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Christmas arrived a few hours early for some kids traveling this holiday season.
About 150 boys and girls at the Downtown Albuquerque Greyhound and Amtrak stations were given presents Sunday night, delivered by the Evening Optimist Club. Club members also handed out hats and coats to keep the kids warm.
All of the children received a Christmas card reminding them, "You have a friend in Albuquerque."
