Friend of murder victim searching for her missing dog

Joy Wang
March 04, 2018 10:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- When Zakaria Fry went missing earlier this year, friends told KOB her dog went missing, too. Now they're just hoping to get back the one piece of Fry they have left.

Tink is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix that's brown, black and white. A friend of Fry's said the dog never left her owner's side. That's why she's hoping to find that dog, so Fry's family can be reunited with part of her life.

“I feel like it's a missing piece of Zakaria,” Crystal Marin said. “Since I have always seen her with Tink, she never wanted to let go of that dog, it's just I almost feel like maybe it's a last piece of the puzzle you know.”

It's been months since Marin has heard from Fry, weeks since her friend went missing, and just a few days since she learned Fry was murdered, according to police.

“You know I drive around and I feel like a sadness knowing she's gone in such a brutal way,” Marin said.

All Marin has left are memories that all started with an Uber ride three years ago. She said Fry made a lasting impact on all those who knew her. That's why Marin said it's so important to find Fry's dog.

“For her peace, you know?" she said. "If they're in heaven together, then that’s great. But until we find some kind of information about Tink, it would ... it would be nice.”

Knowing Fry would want to make sure her dog was taken care of.

“She was just a very beautiful person, and I just wish I would've known her longer,” Marin said.

If you have any information on where this dog may be, Marin said she can be reached at (505) 304-3279. She does not believe the dog is microchipped.


Joy Wang


Updated: March 04, 2018 10:39 PM
Created: March 04, 2018 10:36 PM

