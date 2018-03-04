Friend of murder victim searching for her missing dog

It's been months since Marin has heard from Fry, weeks since her friend went missing, and just a few days since she learned Fry was murdered, according to police.

“You know I drive around and I feel like a sadness knowing she's gone in such a brutal way,” Marin said.

All Marin has left are memories that all started with an Uber ride three years ago. She said Fry made a lasting impact on all those who knew her. That's why Marin said it's so important to find Fry's dog.

“For her peace, you know?" she said. "If they're in heaven together, then that’s great. But until we find some kind of information about Tink, it would ... it would be nice.”

Knowing Fry would want to make sure her dog was taken care of.

“She was just a very beautiful person, and I just wish I would've known her longer,” Marin said.

If you have any information on where this dog may be, Marin said she can be reached at (505) 304-3279. She does not believe the dog is microchipped.