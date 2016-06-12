Advertisement

Four Corners News

Winter storm strikes several areas across New Mexico

EPA: 540 tons of metals entered river in Colo. mine spill
Navajo Nation Council votes to remove the tribe's controller
Farmington hospital aims to be model for recycling
Dave Turnbull, a materials manager with the San Juan County Regional Medical Center, talks about the hospital's recycling and repossessing program Friday.
Farmington man accused of resisting arrest, hitting officer
Jeffery John
Winner: Cookies, Cocoa, Candy Canes and Santa
KOB 4 Holiday Highlights winner announced
Wild felines spotted in southwest Colorado
Farmington officer overcomes rare disease, returns to work
Bloomfield woman hit pedestrians in stolen car, San Juan deputies say
Farmington rents temporary ice skating rink
Ex-teacher convicted of touching student seeks treatment
Navajo Nation seeks director for veterans administration
Pedestrian killed crossing street in Farmington
Study underway to examine effects of oil exploration on deer
Four cars stolen in Durango crime spree
Fee for solar panel installation proposed in Farmington
Scenic railway delivers Christmas to passengers
Ice climbers converge on Durango for competition
State's petroleum downturn affecting other businesses
New La Plata County ordinance deals with barking dogs
La Plata County says it’s not getting requested reimbursement after mine spill
NM lawmakers announce passage of measure to expedite Gold King mine spill recovery
Farmington police: Standoff with suspect ends peacefully
San Juan College forced to cut jobs after budget cut
House passes bill to speed up mine spill claims process
Proximity of oil and gas parcels to Chaco park spur protest
Police: Woman robbed at Durango marijuana dispensary
Organ donor to be honored during Rose Parade in Calif.
Police: Man arrested who threatened college guard with gun
Durango transit worker charged with driving trolley drunk
Bloomfield continues battle over 10 Commandments monument
Four Corners family grieving after woman’s death in ABQ
Navajo Nation files $160M claim with EPA over mine spill
Four Corners’ air quality under EPA standards, but improvement made
Four Corners hit with first winter storm of season
Supreme Court asks US government's view on mine spill suit

