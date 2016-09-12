Advertisement

Four Corners News

Navajo farmer's fields lay fallow with no compensation coming from the EPA

EPA says it can't pay damages from mine spill
Navajo Nation making progress on Amber Alert system
Navajo Nation: 5 found dead in New Mexico have Arizona ties
Whooping cough cases in infants increase in New Mexico
Advertisement
Farmington man charged with 24 counts of fraud
A blaze at the Villa View Apartments in Farmington Tuesday night displaced 30 residents.
Man killed in Farmington apartment fire
Farmington police searching for suspect in burglary, shooting
Winter storm strikes several areas across New Mexico
Advertisement
EPA: 540 tons of metals entered river in Colo. mine spill
Navajo Nation Council votes to remove the tribe's controller
Farmington hospital aims to be model for recycling
Dave Turnbull, a materials manager with the San Juan County Regional Medical Center, talks about the hospital's recycling and repossessing program Friday.
Farmington man accused of resisting arrest, hitting officer
Jeffery John
KOB 4 Holiday Highlights winner announced
Winner: Cookies, Cocoa, Candy Canes and Santa
Wild felines spotted in southwest Colorado
Farmington officer overcomes rare disease, returns to work
Bloomfield woman hit pedestrians in stolen car, San Juan deputies say
Farmington rents temporary ice skating rink
Ex-teacher convicted of touching student seeks treatment
Navajo Nation seeks director for veterans administration
Pedestrian killed crossing street in Farmington
Advertisement
Study underway to examine effects of oil exploration on deer
Four cars stolen in Durango crime spree
Fee for solar panel installation proposed in Farmington
Scenic railway delivers Christmas to passengers
Ice climbers converge on Durango for competition
State's petroleum downturn affecting other businesses
New La Plata County ordinance deals with barking dogs
La Plata County says it’s not getting requested reimbursement after mine spill
NM lawmakers announce passage of measure to expedite Gold King mine spill recovery
Farmington police: Standoff with suspect ends peacefully
San Juan College forced to cut jobs after budget cut
House passes bill to speed up mine spill claims process
Proximity of oil and gas parcels to Chaco park spur protest
Police: Woman robbed at Durango marijuana dispensary
Organ donor to be honored during Rose Parade in Calif.

You May Like

Share 4 - News Tips

  Follow KOB 4 Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on YouTube Follow Us on Instagram Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Alerts Android App iOS App

Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Celebrities spotted in New Mexico
Body found at Albuquerque motel after reported shooting
Police on lookout for woman after Cottonwood Mall lockdown; man arrested
What you need to know now about the upcoming tax season
Snow, rain, icy conditions on many roads around New Mexico

Advertisement