Southeast New Mexico

Roswell drivers see slick conditions after storm

Winter storm strikes several areas across New Mexico
Carlsbad residents optimistic WIPP will boost economy
Sears store in Roswell to shut down
Two NM counties top West Texas in oil production
Nuke dump disposes of first drums of waste in 3 years
Authorities call Chaves County shooting murder-suicide
NMMI officials: Money, timing prevent band from attending inauguration
Winner: Cookies, Cocoa, Candy Canes and Santa
KOB 4 Holiday Highlights winner announced
New Mexico counties lead in Permian Basin oil, gas output
Nebraska man on the run caught in New Mexico
Halliburton to hire 200 workers in Permian Basin
Convenience store’s controversial signs causing online outrage
Dona Ana County treasurer appeals corruption conviction
Dona Ana County Treasurer David Gutierrez testified in his trial, Wednesday, November 30, 2016.
Carlsbad Caverns elevators still out of service after months
One of the steepest sections of the Natural Entrance Trail, the trail descends sharply via switchbacks into the pit known as the Devil's Den
New Mexico teen injured in car surfing incident
Hobbs takes step toward outfitting officers with cameras
Bureau fields complaints over online drilling applications
New Mexico OKs reopening troubled nuclear dump
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in Eddy County
Artesia murder suspect out on bail for 2015 fatal shooting
Woman stops shoplifter in Carlsbad
Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug possession
Portales radio personality dies after car slides off roadway and hits tree
Steve Rooney (center) and Duffy Moon (far right) talk to family members of deployed Airmen during Operation Thanks Again, August 21, 2007.
Versatile F-4 Phantoms making 'final flight' for US military
A QF-4 Phantom launches from Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., as part of a demo for the Phantom Society Oct. 16, 2012.
Police: Tannerite involved in Artesia truck explosion
Portales man arrested for attempted child rape
Feds: No 'show-stoppers' found in nuke readiness review
Roosevelt County deputy wrongfully termination suit tossed
Las Cruces prepares for another minimum wage hike
Man dies in explosion at custom auto shop in Las Cruces
DASO Capt. Jon Day investigates the scene at Overkill Racing and Chassis after a man was killed in an industrial accident at the car shop on Weisner Road on Saturday, December 10, 2016.
Truck, trailer belonging to Toys for Tots volunteers stolen
Las Cruces police: Man shot in apparent road rage incident
Federal nuclear waste dump has more to do before reopening
Roosevelt County stands behind sheriff after lawsuit filed

