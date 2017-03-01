KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair This Weekend
New Mexico State Police: Arizona man has died in a crash

Eddy County Democratic Party releases statement regarding Carlsbad city councilor
Carlsbad councilor apologizes after backlash to Facebook comment
Carlsbad city councilor's Facebook post about women draws criticism
No elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns for 10 days in February
Authorities: Southeastern New Mexico sheriff killed in crash
Roswell Police Department faces officer shortage
Exxon Mobil acquires NM companies
Shigella cases up in southeast New Mexico
State police: Two killed in separate Lea County, Colfax County wrecks
Chaves County JOY Center concerned about budget cuts passed by state
Budget cuts prompt more court clerks to limit hours
Roswell police to showcase why officers wear the badge
Whooping cough cases in infants increase in New Mexico
Las Cruces man acquitted in fatal 2015 stabbing
Jose Luis Salazar Jr.
Alamogordo mall closure rumors are false, manager says
Texas company eyes new oil waste facility in New Mexico
Scams reported in Chaves County, Bernalillo County
Company to add 70 manufacturing jobs in Roswell
Roswell drivers see slick conditions after storm
Winter storm strikes several areas across New Mexico
Carlsbad residents optimistic WIPP will boost economy
Sears store in Roswell to shut down
Two NM counties top West Texas in oil production
Nuke dump disposes of first drums of waste in 3 years
Authorities call Chaves County shooting murder-suicide
NMMI officials: Money, timing prevent band from attending inauguration
KOB 4 Holiday Highlights winner announced
Winner: Cookies, Cocoa, Candy Canes and Santa
New Mexico counties lead in Permian Basin oil, gas output
Nebraska man on the run caught in New Mexico
Halliburton to hire 200 workers in Permian Basin
Convenience store’s controversial signs causing online outrage
Dona Ana County treasurer appeals corruption conviction
Dona Ana County Treasurer David Gutierrez testified in his trial, Wednesday, November 30, 2016.
Carlsbad Caverns elevators still out of service after months
One of the steepest sections of the Natural Entrance Trail, the trail descends sharply via switchbacks into the pit known as the Devil's Den
New Mexico teen injured in car surfing incident
Hobbs takes step toward outfitting officers with cameras

