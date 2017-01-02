Albuquerque School Board / CNM Election Tuesday
Southeast New Mexico

Attempted home invasion caught on camera in Alamogordo

Lea County considers nine sheriff applicants
State police: Sheriff killed in rollover did not wear seatbelt
Carlsbad police investigating shooting death of 2-year-old
In southeast NM town, Trump getting widespread support
Carlsbad police: 2-year-old killed in shooting
Two F-16 Fighting Falcons take off the runway at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 13.
Air Force base: 1 killed, 1 injured in New Mexico training
Pecan weevils causing problems on SE New Mexico farms
Scam in Roswell targeting seniors, disabled individuals
Hope Center in Carlsbad helping those in need
Clovis man sentenced to life on conviction in 2002 killing
Lincoln County newspaper invites Russian president to town
New Mexico State Police: Arizona man has died in a crash
Eddy County Democratic Party releases statement regarding Carlsbad city councilor
Carlsbad councilor apologizes after backlash to Facebook comment
Carlsbad city councilor's Facebook post about women draws criticism
No elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns for 10 days in February
Authorities: Southeastern New Mexico sheriff killed in crash
Roswell Police Department faces officer shortage
Exxon Mobil acquires NM companies
Shigella cases up in southeast New Mexico
State police: Two killed in separate Lea County, Colfax County wrecks
Chaves County JOY Center concerned about budget cuts passed by state
Budget cuts prompt more court clerks to limit hours
Roswell police to showcase why officers wear the badge
Whooping cough cases in infants increase in New Mexico
Las Cruces man acquitted in fatal 2015 stabbing
Jose Luis Salazar Jr.
Alamogordo mall closure rumors are false, manager says
Texas company eyes new oil waste facility in New Mexico
Scams reported in Chaves County, Bernalillo County
Company to add 70 manufacturing jobs in Roswell
Roswell drivers see slick conditions after storm
Winter storm strikes several areas across New Mexico
Carlsbad residents optimistic WIPP will boost economy
Sears store in Roswell to shut down
Two NM counties top West Texas in oil production

