Albuquerque absent from Amazon's list of headquarter finalists
Marian Camacho
January 18, 2018 07:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Amazon has released its list of 20 finalists for its second headquarters and Albuquerque, isn’t on it.
The company announced the finalists Thursday morning. It includes neighboring Denver, Colorado and even Toronto, Canada.
Amazon’s HQ2 will be the company’s second headquarters in North America. Amazon expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction and create as many as 50,000 jobs.
Credits
Updated: January 18, 2018 07:51 AM
Created: January 18, 2018 07:26 AM
