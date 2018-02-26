Albuquerque Farmers Market location to close

What wasn't in season in New Mexico, they'd buy from farms in California and beyond. Browne says back then, the original 10 locations would serve half a million people per year without breaking a sweat.

But Browne said supplies began to dry up in the last decade, especially in California where drought has ravaged farmland.

"Pretty well pulled up full orchards, thousands upon thousands of acres are gone and then they have a labor crisis out there as well," he said.

Then larger chains began closing from all sides, Browne said, taking a bite into their bottom line.

"It's harder for us to source product at the right prices because the big guys get taken care of and the little guys kind of have to fight for whatever's left," he said.

Now Browne said the only option left is to close. It's one of the hardest decisions he's ever had to make. The doors will close for good at the end of February.

"Our customers are the most incredible customers," he said. "We have people that come in the store. They'll tell us, 'Yeah, I came here as a little kid with my grandparents. I've been shopping this store for 50 years."

In the future, Browne hopes to at least host the chile harvest on the property each fall. But the legendary Farmers Market will remain just a memory.

We've spent our entire lives in these stores and we're going to miss that, but everything has a season," he said. "And our season, it's time."