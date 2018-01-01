VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
With traffic along ART moving again, is business bouncing back?

Brittany Costello
January 01, 2018 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The orange construction cones are gone. Instead, new brightly colored Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus stations are spread out along the Central Avenue corridor.

It seems the travel nightmare is over, but business in the area hasn't quite made the comeback yet. For the Astro-Zombies comic book store in Nob Hill, the project killed foot traffic in the area.

"People started avoiding coming down Central because of the construction. And because of the duration of this, people have just started to avoid central all the time," said Joseph Millard, assistant manager of Astro-Zombies.

Except for loyal customers, it seemed to be the trend for a number of businesses in the area. In fact, some businesses went under.

But Millard said traffic in the area is picking up. What that means for business, he's still not sure.

"With the conclusion of ART, it led pretty much right into the holiday season and it's hard to gauge exactly the differences between this season and last," he said.

While he waits to see the impact, other businesses say they're optimistic business will return.

"I think Nob Hill is coming back," said Debra Adler of Retail Therapy. "I'm going to maintain a positive attitude."

There's no telling though if things will ever go back to the way they were.

"I think the rebound will be more significant than the downturn," said Adam Moffett, who co-owns Slice Parlor.

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 01, 2018 10:25 PM
Created: January 01, 2018 08:47 PM

