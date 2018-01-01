VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
American Indian tribes commission problem-gambling study

The Associated Press
January 01, 2018 12:50 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The first major study in more than a decade of compulsive gambling in New Mexico is being commissioned by an association of American Indian tribes that run casinos.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the industry-funded Responsible Gaming Association of New Mexico is financing a study designed to combat problem gambling in New Mexico.

The study will examine gambling behavior among adolescents and adults across New Mexico with a focus on economically vulnerable populations. It is being carried out by the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation.

A 2006 study of problem gambling in New Mexico estimated as many as 15,000 women and 24,000 men had compulsive or pathological behavior.

In the 1990s, New Mexico legalized slot machines

