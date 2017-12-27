Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

"In the work that we do, we've come across contaminated cosmetics, but you just assume that a children's product would be safe," said the concerned mom who is now looking out for the safety of other children who might be exposed.

Kristi and her boss, John Deaton have purchased 17 more Claire's makeup products from nine different states. The results weren't good. Tremolite Asbestos was found in every single product.

Claire's has since released a statement saying: "As a result of today's inquiry from WJAR, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues."

Claire's has also released a list of items that have been recalled which can be found here: http://www.claires.com/us/product-and-safety.html

