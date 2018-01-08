Bed Bath & Beyond location in Albuquerque to close
KOB.com Web Staff
January 08, 2018 10:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Another major retail chain is closing up a local shop.
The Bed Bath & Beyond near Paseo del Norte and Ventura says it is going to shut down next month. They've marked down a number of items.
The chain has two other Albuquerque locations near San Mateo and I-40 and near Cottonwood Mall.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 08, 2018 10:33 PM
Created: January 08, 2018 09:44 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved