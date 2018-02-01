Big plane, tiny bathroom | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Big plane, tiny bathroom

NBC News
February 01, 2018 07:02 AM

SEATTLE, Wash. - (KING) Cramped quarters in some new Boeing 737 MAX plane bathrooms are drawing complaints from customers and flight attendants.

Advertisement

Specifically, the smaller lavatories are confined to American Airlines' newer jets. American is one of just a few carriers flying the new 737 MAX. 

The bathrooms were built to the airline's specifications.

The new bathrooms are 24.5 inches wide. That's ten inches more narrow than the airline's older 737 models.

The smaller bathrooms allow American to fit 12 more seats in the cabin.

Customers and flight attendants have complained the sinks are so tiny, they can only wash one hand at a time.

Read more: http://kng5.tv/2DAIUW1


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

NBC News


Created: February 01, 2018 07:02 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
3 Cannon Air Force Base airmen arrested, accused of rape
From left, Thomas Newton, Isaiah Edley and Rahman Buchanan
APS reveals new school name, mascot
APS reveals new school name, mascot
Deputies: Body found in Rio Communities golf course pond
Deputies: Body found in Rio Communities golf course pond
As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Thomas Ferguson

Advertisement




Thieves target Santa Fe pharmacies for drugs, cash
Theft at Nambe Drugs on July 3, 2017
Authorities seek 'person of interest' in Montaño body case
Devan Martinez
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
3 Cannon Air Force Base airmen arrested, accused of rape
From left, Thomas Newton, Isaiah Edley and Rahman Buchanan
As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Thomas Ferguson