Color-changing lipsticks part of Grammy party bags

"The lipsticks change color based on the pH and temperature of your skin. I've got a secret ingredient that changes color. So women are able to find the right exact color for your skin tone," said Micaela Brown, who launched Blush and Whimsy inside her home a little more than a year ago.

The reality that Grammy-nominated singers will use Brown's lipstick is finally setting in.

"I've got goosebumps. I really do," she said. "To be asked to participate in something on such a large scale like this it means that our message is really getting out there."

Not only is Brown's businesses boosted, but she's also working with Adelante Development Center. It's a local organization that hires men and women with developmental disabilities. This week, some of the workers will focus on putting these gift packages together.

"The great thing about it is that people with disabilities are able to have jobs and be members of the community. Bring home a paycheck. It's really important for everybody to feel needed, wanted, loved and this is part of the equation," said the center's Shari Berg.

For more info on the lipstick and Blush and Whimsy, go to https://blushwhimsy.com/