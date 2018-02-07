Card-skimmers at the pump; how to spot them

So what does card-skimming have to do with the Department of Agriculture? Well, the NMDA not only supports the use of natural resources, it has a responsibility to protect consumers and guarantee regulatory compliance.

“While collecting petroleum samples for testing or inspecting pumps to ensure they are dispensing the correct fuel quantity, inspectors may come across a skimmer device,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte. “Consumer protection is part of the NMDA’s mission, and SCS staff works closely with law enforcement regarding this issue.”

According to the NMDA, here are some steps you can follow to help protect yourself from being a victim of skimming at the pump:

Pull on the credit card reader to ensure it is permanent

Check for audit tape to ensure no one has tampered with the dispenser

Choose a fuel pump that’s in the cashier’s sight

Go inside and pay with cash

If you find a credit card skimmer at the pump, immediately report it to the store’s manager and to local police.

New Mexico fuel retailers are asked to contact NMDA SCS staff at 575-646-1616 as soon as possible after a skimmer is found.