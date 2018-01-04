VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Carlisle condos now touring model units

Eddie Garcia
January 04, 2018 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Thanksgiving 2016 was not a good time for Kenny Hinkes, the developer of The Carlisle Luxury Condominiums. Their hard work went up in smoke.

Advertisement

The arson fire never stopped Hinkes and his team. Reconstruction started this past summer.

"What's extraordinary about this is the first two-by-four arrived here July 21, so we're at about 5 1/2 months," he said.

Now The Carlisle is almost complete, boasting the latest in technology from the rooftop down to the garage. Hinkes said the luxury condominiums offer heavy-duty soundproofing, Wi-Fi computerized utilities, electric car plugins and views for miles.

Hinkes said more than half of the 34 luxury units have been sold and he expects to be sold out this spring.

"We're very proud of this," he said. "We weren't going to leave the City of Albuquerque with a scar on the corner of Carlisle and Central. We've always been for urban redevelopment."

It could have been easier for Hinkes to move on after the fire, but he thanks the community for keeping him going.

"The support of the community was so tremendous, the outpouring from strangers," Hinkes said.

The model units are now available to tour, and Hinkes expects to be completely finished in February.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: January 04, 2018 06:47 PM
Created: January 04, 2018 04:32 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Motorcyclist killed in West Side crash
Motorcyclist killed in West Side crash
Suspect in fatal police shooting held e-cigarette, NMSP says
Frankie Anchondo, 35.
Flu season getting worse
Flu season getting worse
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Deer, elk illegally killed; carcasses left to rot in Otero County
Deer, elk illegally killed; carcasses left to rot in Otero County

Advertisement




Mayor pressed for answers about ART
Mayor pressed for answers about ART
Suspect in fatal police shooting held e-cigarette, NMSP says
Frankie Anchondo, 35.
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Texas man who took girls has violent history
Texas man who took girls has violent history
Illegal dumping on state lands costing thousands to clean
Illegal dumping on state lands costing thousands to clean