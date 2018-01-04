Carlisle condos now touring model units

Now The Carlisle is almost complete, boasting the latest in technology from the rooftop down to the garage. Hinkes said the luxury condominiums offer heavy-duty soundproofing, Wi-Fi computerized utilities, electric car plugins and views for miles.

Hinkes said more than half of the 34 luxury units have been sold and he expects to be sold out this spring.

"We're very proud of this," he said. "We weren't going to leave the City of Albuquerque with a scar on the corner of Carlisle and Central. We've always been for urban redevelopment."

It could have been easier for Hinkes to move on after the fire, but he thanks the community for keeping him going.

"The support of the community was so tremendous, the outpouring from strangers," Hinkes said.

The model units are now available to tour, and Hinkes expects to be completely finished in February.