Dick's stops sale of assault rifles, raises firearm purchasing age

In the statement, Stack admits his company sold a shotgun to the Parkland shooter back in 2017. Though it was not the gun used in the shooting, Stack says "it could have been."

Starting today, Dick's says it will no longer sell assault-style rifles, high capacity magazines, or sell to anyone under the age of 21.

In his statement, Stack also called on elected officials to take action on what he calls "common sense gun reform," by banning assault-style rifles, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21 and requiring universal background checks that include relevant mental health information and previous interactions with the law.

