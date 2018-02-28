Dick's stops sale of assault rifles, raises firearm purchasing age | KOB 4
Dick's stops sale of assault rifles, raises firearm purchasing age

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Dick's Sporting Goods says it will no longer sell assault-style rifles at its stores and the store is raising the age people can purchase guns to 21. This comes in the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14 that left 17 people dead.

In a statement to the media, Dick's Chairman and CEO Edward Stack says "thoughts and prayers are not enough," and goes on to say, "We support and respect the Second Amendment, and we recognize and appreciate that the vast majority of gun owners in this country are responsible, law-abiding citizens. But we have to help solve the problem that's in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that's taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future in America - our kids."

In the statement, Stack admits his company sold a shotgun to the Parkland shooter back in 2017. Though it was not the gun used in the shooting, Stack says "it could have been."

Starting today, Dick's says it will no longer sell assault-style rifles, high capacity magazines, or sell to anyone under the age of 21.

In his statement, Stack also called on elected officials to take action on what he calls "common sense gun reform," by banning assault-style rifles, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21 and requiring universal background checks that include relevant mental health information and previous interactions with the law.

To read the entire statement from Dick's, click here.


