Diet Coke gets new look, new flavors amid sinking sales

"We're maintaining the essence of Diet Coke while modernizing the brand to invite a new generation of drinkers to try it," the company said in a post on its website.

Coca-Cola said the new flavors and look - with a different color vertical stripe for each flavor and red for plain - are aimed at appealing to millennials. It spent two years on the makeover, and tested more than 30 flavors before settling on the four, which also include cherry and blood orange.

The changes will show up in U.S. stores by the end of the month and in Canada in February. There's no current plan to launch the makeover in other countries, but the company said other parts of the world are exploring ideas.