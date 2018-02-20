40 years strong: Dion's celebrates anniversary | KOB 4
40 years strong: Dion's celebrates anniversary

Kassi Nelson
February 20, 2018 11:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Dion's has become a household name across New Mexico, serving up slices around the state. Twenty-three restaurants and three states later, the pizza food chain celebrating 40 years in business.

This New Mexico icon has humble roots. When Jon Patton and Bill Scott opened up their first restaurant in 1978 on Morris and Montgomery, pizza wasn't even on the menu.

"It was supposed to be a Greek restaurant called 'Dionysus' and the owners didn't have enough money for the sign so they shortened it to Dion's," CEO Mark Herman said.

Their restaurant took over the building of a hole in the wall pizza joint, and people weren't ready to let that go.

"They started serving the Greek food and people kept saying 'Where’s the pizza? Where’s the pizza?’ So they were smart enough to go alright let’s make pizza," Herman said.


