Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary

"It is crazy to think it’s been 40 years since we opened the first Dion’s," Scott said. "We had no idea what we were doing then, and shouldn’t have made it this far. After the buzz around the release of Green Chile Ranch last year, it is safe to say a lot of people are very glad we kept growing."

Though Dion's abandoned their Greek food, the idea's remnants remain with its Greek salad and dressing. The chain has also received several awards, including the most admired company in the 2015 New Mexico's Private 100 List.

"We made mistakes and learned along the way, it’s been an exciting and rewarding journey,” Patten said. "We are honored by the enthusiasm of Dion’s fans and are as committed as ever to serving amazing food in a comfortable environment. We are anxious to see what the next 40 years, and beyond, will bring."