Drought hurting ski areas in New Mexico

That is not stopping resorts from doing all they can to attract winter sports enthusiasts. That means making their own snow, but it comes at a price. Some smaller ski areas spend up to $3,500 in a 24-hour span to make and maintain snow. Larger ski areas are spending $8,000 to $10,000 every 24 hours.

Other states like Colorado and Utah are suffering as well. Brooks said a decreasing number of skiers nationwide contributes to the problem as operating costs continue to rise.

Another issue is fighting a perception problem that there is no snow at all. Brooks said that's not the case. While it's true that there are a limited number of trails open, Brooks said they're exceptionally well-tailored and groomed.

So what are resorts doing to survive these lean years? Brooks said ski areas have started developing summer recreation areas to make up the difference. In the meantime, they're relying on all New Mexicans to visit during these lean times.