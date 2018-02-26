El Vado Motel restoration nearly finished, developers say

Rennaker's company is in charge of the restoration. He recently gave a KOB news crew a glimpse of what guests can expect from this 1937 icon.

"All of the furniture has been custom made by a local woodworker, so we didn't buy this out of a hotel catalog," he said. "Everything is locally made and it's all made to a midcentury style."

The motel sits on Central near the BioPark. City leaders hope it becomes the next tourist attraction with 22 boutique motel rooms, retail shops and food pods. Visitors wanting cold one while sitting in the soaking pool won't have to go far either because the lobby is being transformed into a taproom.

Rennaker said keeping the old while planning for the new was a big task, but they hope the finished product will bring people back again and again.

Here are the tenants that will be at El Vado:

Restaurants

Ponderosa Brewing

Zendo Coffee

My Adventure in Catering

Buen Provecho

Happy Chickenzz

Bosque Burger

Sandia Crust Pizza

El Vado Pretzel

Retail Tenants