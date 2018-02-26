El Vado Motel restoration nearly finished, developers say | KOB 4
El Vado Motel restoration nearly finished, developers say

Kassi Nelson
February 26, 2018 06:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- After years of sitting vacant, a piece of Albuquerque history is almost ready to come back to life.

The El Vado Motel restoration on Central Avenue near Tingley Drive has taken much longer than expected, but developers say it should be open for guests in just a few weeks.

"We had a lot of surprises that had to do with underground utilities and the soil conditions here," said Chad Rennaker, the president of Palindrome Communities. "We finally have buttoned all of that up and it's kind of the finishing mode of the project."

Rennaker's company is in charge of the restoration. He recently gave a KOB news crew a glimpse of what guests can expect from this 1937 icon.

"All of the furniture has been custom made by a local woodworker, so we didn't buy this out of a hotel catalog," he said. "Everything is locally made and it's all made to a midcentury style."

The motel sits on Central near the BioPark. City leaders hope it becomes the next tourist attraction with 22 boutique motel rooms, retail shops and food pods. Visitors wanting cold one while sitting in the soaking pool won't have to go far either because the lobby is being transformed into a taproom.

Rennaker said keeping the old while planning for the new was a big task, but they hope the finished product will bring people back again and again.

Here are the tenants that will be at El Vado:

Restaurants

  • Ponderosa Brewing
  • Zendo Coffee
  • My Adventure in Catering
  • Buen Provecho
  • Happy Chickenzz
  • Bosque Burger
  • Sandia Crust Pizza
  • El Vado Pretzel

 Retail Tenants

  • The Arogya Center
  • Metal the Brand
  • Southwest Cactus
  • South Valley Economic Community Development Corporation

Updated: February 26, 2018 06:50 PM
Created: February 26, 2018 03:58 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

