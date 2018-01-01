Personal trainers not regulated in New Mexico

Some may want to hire a personal trainer. While athletic trainers who work with sports teams have to be licensed and registered with the state, personal trainers are not regulated by the state at all. That means anyone in New Mexico can be a personal trainer.

"They should be able to show the individual prove to them, you know?" Kidwell said. "I am a certified personal trainer. I've got these other clients working toward this. Make sure you know the individual."

While there are dozens of specialty certifications a trainer can get, some are better than others. Kidwell is certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Association, which is highly regarded in the fitness world.

But some certifications allow for online tests and even notes, making it easy for anyone to claim to be an expert.

That's why Kidwell said the start to a safe go at a New Year's resolution begins with a conversation. Before committing to a trainer, make sure you know what their certification is. Talk openly about your medical history, past injuries and future goals. Make sure the workout makes sense for you.

"The thing is a good rapport," he said. "Find out their background. Make sure they understand what you want to accomplish, and then you can take it from there."

And if it hurts, speak up.