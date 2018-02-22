Forbes Travel Guide gives awards to Santa Fe properties
Eddie Garcia
February 22, 2018 05:26 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- According to the Forbes Travel Guide, the 2018 Star Award Winners recognize the world's best hotels, restaurants and spas in 50 countries. Secret inspectors visit every rated property and judge based on up to 900 objective standards.
The highest award is five stars. Five properties in Santa Fe got four stars.
In the hotel category, there are three winners: the Inn of the Five Graces, the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado and the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi. Forbes said winners like these emphasize graciousness, thoughtfulness and personalized service.
Only one restaurant in Santa Fe won this year's four-star rating is Geronimo.
The only spa in New Mexico to win the 4-star honor is the Spa at Rancho Encantado.
These winners are part of the 60th annual Forbes Travel Guide.
Credits
Updated: February 22, 2018 05:26 PM
Created: February 22, 2018 04:27 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved