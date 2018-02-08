Frontier offers nonstop flights to Orlando, Austin from Sunport

Frontier officials say the flights to Orlando will be the only nonstop low fare flights from Albuquerque. Flights to the hot vacation town and Austin will roll out April 9.

“Tourism is one of Albuquerque’s largest industries, and New Mexico’s culture and unique natural beauty make it a destination for many travelers,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Having more choices for air travel is key as incoming travelers plan their trips, and it will provide New Mexicans the opportunity to check out new, easy destinations for work and play. We’re excited that Frontier has chosen to expand their options in our market, helping to bolster the industry that has brought over $1.6 billion to Albuquerque’s economy.”

The fares have to be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 12. Travel is valid Apr. 8 through Jun. 13 of 2018. Book your flight here.