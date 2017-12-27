Holiday spending indicates a great 2018

Christmas Eve, which fell on a weekend, helped make that day almost as successful as Black Friday with shoppers generously spending.

The consumer board says expectations remain at historically strong levels, suggesting growth well into 2018.

Trump is taking credit for the economic boost and calls his new tax reform bill a Christmas gift to all Americans, with more money in your paycheck.

But this year anyway, online retailers were the biggest winner, led by Amazon.com, which announced record-breaking sales for the 2017 holiday season.

