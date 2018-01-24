Home sales tumble amid inventory decline, rise in prices

The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes fell last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.57 million units. Despite the monthly setback, sales totaled 5.51 million in 2017. That was the highest level since 2006, yet it marked a slight 1.1 percent gain from 2016 as fewer homes are coming onto the market.

Just 1.48 million homes were listed for sale at the end of December, a 10.3 percent drop over the past year.