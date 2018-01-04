Hotel Chaco in the running for USA Today top 10 honor
Eddie Garcia
January 04, 2018 06:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Hotel Chaco General Manager Elizabeth Robinson and her staff are crossing their fingers that USA Today readers choose them as the top new hotel in the nation.
"It's very important to us, to our company which is locally owned and operated, to our employees, to our guests," she said.
Robinson said anytime Albuquerque is put in a positive spotlight, it's good for everyone. She credits the Hotel Chaco's recognition to the unique culture of New Mexico.
"So many different pueblos are represented here in the hotel," she said.
Robinson said it can be seen in the art pieces and the design throughout the building.
"It celebrates Chaco Canyon, of course, which is an archeological gem here in the state and it celebrates Native American culture throughout the state as well," she said.
Robinson hopes this homage to the culture propels the Hotel Chaco to the very top.
"It represents Native American culture in a very fresh, contemporary way," she said.
The staff says the winner should be revealed by the end of the week.
Credits
Updated: January 04, 2018 06:48 PM
Created: January 04, 2018 04:27 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved