VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Hotel Chaco in the running for USA Today top 10 honor

Eddie Garcia
January 04, 2018 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Hotel Chaco General Manager Elizabeth Robinson and her staff are crossing their fingers that USA Today readers choose them as the top new hotel in the nation.

Advertisement

"It's very important to us, to our company which is locally owned and operated, to our employees, to our guests," she said.

Robinson said anytime Albuquerque is put in a positive spotlight, it's good for everyone. She credits the Hotel Chaco's recognition to the unique culture of New Mexico.

"So many different pueblos are represented here in the hotel," she said.

Robinson said it can be seen in the art pieces and the design throughout the building.

"It celebrates Chaco Canyon, of course, which is an archeological gem here in the state and it celebrates Native American culture throughout the state as well," she said.

Robinson hopes this homage to the culture propels the Hotel Chaco to the very top.

"It represents Native American culture in a very fresh, contemporary way," she said.

The staff says the winner should be revealed by the end of the week.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: January 04, 2018 06:48 PM
Created: January 04, 2018 04:27 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Motorcyclist killed in West Side crash
Motorcyclist killed in West Side crash
Suspect in fatal police shooting held e-cigarette, NMSP says
Frankie Anchondo, 35.
Flu season getting worse
Flu season getting worse
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Deer, elk illegally killed; carcasses left to rot in Otero County
Deer, elk illegally killed; carcasses left to rot in Otero County

Advertisement




Mayor pressed for answers about ART
Mayor pressed for answers about ART
Suspect in fatal police shooting held e-cigarette, NMSP says
Frankie Anchondo, 35.
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Texas man who took girls has violent history
Texas man who took girls has violent history
Illegal dumping on state lands costing thousands to clean
Illegal dumping on state lands costing thousands to clean