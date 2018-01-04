Hotel Chaco in the running for USA Today top 10 honor

"So many different pueblos are represented here in the hotel," she said.

Robinson said it can be seen in the art pieces and the design throughout the building.

"It celebrates Chaco Canyon, of course, which is an archeological gem here in the state and it celebrates Native American culture throughout the state as well," she said.

Robinson hopes this homage to the culture propels the Hotel Chaco to the very top.

"It represents Native American culture in a very fresh, contemporary way," she said.

The staff says the winner should be revealed by the end of the week.