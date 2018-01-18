House of Football closing its doors

"I think it absolutely stinks," said customer Bobby McKinney.

A few month ago, co-owner Andy Hageman said business hit a slump when players started taking a knee during the national anthem and got worse once President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter. But the store's sales consultant said that wasn't part of the decision to close. Rather, that it was just time.

"Retail continues to change and evolve with customer wants and needs," said the store's retail consultant Lane B. Hoage.

Online retailers often tackle many mom-and-pop stores to the ground and never recover.

"I'm very disappointed I come here shopping all the time. They had a great layaway plan. I'm sure going to miss it," said Gloria Garcia.

House of Football has locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. It used to be called Krystal's NFL Shop before the current owners took over and expanded years ago.

There isn't a close date just yet, but the clock is winding down.