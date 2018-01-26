Infant toys, frozen vegetables under recall
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – V-Tech is pulling some of its travel mobiles and rattles from shelves after complaints from consumers that pieces of the products could break off an injure children.
Included in the recall are the “Lights and Lullabies” travel mobiles and the “Shake and Sing” elephant rattles.
No injuries have been reported but V-Tech says they have received a number of complaints.
If you have the products in your home, stop using them immediately and contact the company for a refund.
Frozen Vegetables
Also being recalled are some frozen vegetables. National Frozen Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalled not ready-to-eat individually quick frozen green beans and mixed vegetables.
Officials say the vegetables are potentially contaminated with listeria.
The products are sold in more than 20 states, including New Mexico, and from a variety of sellers.
For a full list of all that is being recalled, click here.
