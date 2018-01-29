Lonnie Allsup, founder of Allsup's Convenience Stores, dies | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Midday
Advertisement

Lonnie Allsup, founder of Allsup's Convenience Stores, dies

The Associated Press
January 29, 2018 11:28 AM

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Lonnie Allsup, who started a chain of Allsup's Convenience Stores that expanded throughout New Mexico and Texas, has died.

Advertisement

The Muffley Funeral Home in Clovis, New Mexico, confirmed Allsup died Sunday. He was 82.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

Allsup and his wife, Barbara, grew up in the small town of Morton, Texas, before purchasing a "drive-in" grocery store in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1956. From there, they grew Allsup's into a chain of 300 stores in 160 towns and cities.

The Allsups were among the first in the region to sell cooked food and gasoline in the same location.

The convenience store is known for its chicken chimichanga and beef burrito.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/29/2018 11:11:32 AM (GMT -7:00)
 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: January 29, 2018 11:28 AM
Created: January 29, 2018 11:21 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer
Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Police: shots fired after car stolen while warming up
Police: shots fired after car stolen while warming up
APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
Downtown Presbyterian locked down after gunshot victim dropped off
Downtown Presbyterian locked down after gunshot victim dropped off

Advertisement




Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer
Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer
Police: shots fired after car stolen while warming up
Police: shots fired after car stolen while warming up
APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
Flag football gaining fame among New Mexico kids
Flag football gaining fame among New Mexico kids
Lawsuit targets New Mexico's two-tier identification system
Lawsuit targets New Mexico's two-tier identification system