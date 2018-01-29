Lonnie Allsup, founder of Allsup's Convenience Stores, dies

Allsup and his wife, Barbara, grew up in the small town of Morton, Texas, before purchasing a "drive-in" grocery store in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1956. From there, they grew Allsup's into a chain of 300 stores in 160 towns and cities.

The Allsups were among the first in the region to sell cooked food and gasoline in the same location.

The convenience store is known for its chicken chimichanga and beef burrito.

