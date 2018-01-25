Many millennials saving for the future | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Many millennials saving for the future

Colton Shone
January 25, 2018 06:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It's a great day for Michaella Bennett who is taking in this beautiful weather, sipping coffee and working on a crossword puzzle. She's trying to live her best life. 

Advertisement

"So far I've just kind of meandered through life trying to figure out what I want to do. I think I've kind of got a good idea of what my talents are," she said.

Bennett is ready to kick it into high gear, looking toward the future and get her ducks in a row. 

"But I haven't saved anything. I'll be 34 in a couple weeks," she said.

A new survey from Bank of America says 16 percent of those between the age of 23 and 37 have $100,000 in the bank. That's up from 8 percent in 2015. Meanwhile, 47 of those have saved $15,000. 

"It's awesome. I think this is really great news and it's in line with what I see," said ClariFinancial owner Clarissa Krinskey.

Krinskey, a certified financial planner, said millennials especially are feeling the crunch of high student loan debt, but it's all about making a plan.

"I think the trick is being okay with saying I'm going to save $20 a month if that's all I can. I'm going to really focus on that cash savings while I'm paying down my debt," she said.

Krinskey said the biggest financial advice she can give to folks is to live below your means. 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Colton Shone


Updated: January 25, 2018 06:26 PM
Created: January 25, 2018 12:20 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history
Daniel Ibuado, left, and Medardo Ibuado, right
Repeat offender released from jail, then arrested by ICE agents
Luis Talamantes-Acosta arrested by ICE after serving time at MDC.
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Police aided by suspect's inability to drive stick shift
Police aided by suspect's inability to drive stick shift

Advertisement




Niece relieved elderly aunt is safe after carjacking
Niece relieved elderly aunt is safe after carjacking
Doña Ana sheriff disciplines undersheriff over harassment claims
Ken Roberts, center
Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants
Donald Trump
Santa Fe mayor blasts DOJ threats to defund 'sanctuary cities'
Santa Fe mayor blasts DOJ threats to defund 'sanctuary cities'
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend