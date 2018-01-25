Many millennials saving for the future

"But I haven't saved anything. I'll be 34 in a couple weeks," she said.

A new survey from Bank of America says 16 percent of those between the age of 23 and 37 have $100,000 in the bank. That's up from 8 percent in 2015. Meanwhile, 47 of those have saved $15,000.

"It's awesome. I think this is really great news and it's in line with what I see," said ClariFinancial owner Clarissa Krinskey.

Krinskey, a certified financial planner, said millennials especially are feeling the crunch of high student loan debt, but it's all about making a plan.

"I think the trick is being okay with saying I'm going to save $20 a month if that's all I can. I'm going to really focus on that cash savings while I'm paying down my debt," she said.

Krinskey said the biggest financial advice she can give to folks is to live below your means.