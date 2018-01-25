Many millennials saving for the future
Colton Shone
January 25, 2018 06:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It's a great day for Michaella Bennett who is taking in this beautiful weather, sipping coffee and working on a crossword puzzle. She's trying to live her best life.
"So far I've just kind of meandered through life trying to figure out what I want to do. I think I've kind of got a good idea of what my talents are," she said.
Bennett is ready to kick it into high gear, looking toward the future and get her ducks in a row.
"But I haven't saved anything. I'll be 34 in a couple weeks," she said.
A new survey from Bank of America says 16 percent of those between the age of 23 and 37 have $100,000 in the bank. That's up from 8 percent in 2015. Meanwhile, 47 of those have saved $15,000.
"It's awesome. I think this is really great news and it's in line with what I see," said ClariFinancial owner Clarissa Krinskey.
Krinskey, a certified financial planner, said millennials especially are feeling the crunch of high student loan debt, but it's all about making a plan.
"I think the trick is being okay with saying I'm going to save $20 a month if that's all I can. I'm going to really focus on that cash savings while I'm paying down my debt," she said.
Krinskey said the biggest financial advice she can give to folks is to live below your means.
