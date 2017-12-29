VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $306 million

Marian Camacho
December 29, 2017 10:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - People across the country are rushing to buy lottery tickets ahead of tonight's Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot has now reached $306 million dollars, with a cash option of $191 million.

Tickets cost $2 per play. Players may have numbers autoselected or select five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25. The jackpot is won by matching all six numbers.

Players can purchase tickets up until 8:45 p.m. MST. The drawing will be at 9 p.m. MST.

 

