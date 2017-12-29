Mega Millions jackpot reaches $306 million
Marian Camacho
December 29, 2017 10:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - People across the country are rushing to buy lottery tickets ahead of tonight's Mega Millions drawing.
The jackpot has now reached $306 million dollars, with a cash option of $191 million.
Tickets cost $2 per play. Players may have numbers autoselected or select five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25. The jackpot is won by matching all six numbers.
Players can purchase tickets up until 8:45 p.m. MST. The drawing will be at 9 p.m. MST.
