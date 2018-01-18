Meow Wolf to open third location in Nevada
J.R. Oppenheim
January 18, 2018 07:32 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- For the second time in two weeks, Meow Wolf has announced it will expand to a neighboring state. The Santa Fe-based immersive art exhibit said it will open a third permanent location as part of Area 15 just off the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.
New York-based real estate developer Fisher Brothers and creative agency Beneville Studios are working on AREA15, and Meow Wolf officials say they will be the first major tenant. Developers consider AREA15 as a "radical reimaging of retail" aimed at comic and science fiction fans, gamers, artists, and festival-goers.
On Jan. 4, Meow Wolf announced its upcoming operation in Denver. CEO Vince Kadlubek said he's excited to join Area 15.
"AREA15 understands the current cultural shift into new dimensions of experience, whether that’s in telling a story, entertainment, dining or retail," he said. “Meow Wolf has envisioned an entirely new way of telling a story -- more immersive, more interactive, more exploratory than anything before -- and we look forward to produce an otherworldly experience for the vibrant local population of Las Vegas as well as the city's year-round visitors from around the globe."
Credits
Updated: January 18, 2018 07:32 PM
Created: January 18, 2018 03:44 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved