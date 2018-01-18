Meow Wolf to open third location in Nevada

New York-based real estate developer Fisher Brothers and creative agency Beneville Studios are working on AREA15, and Meow Wolf officials say they will be the first major tenant. Developers consider AREA15 as a "radical reimaging of retail" aimed at comic and science fiction fans, gamers, artists, and festival-goers.

On Jan. 4, Meow Wolf announced its upcoming operation in Denver. CEO Vince Kadlubek said he's excited to join Area 15.