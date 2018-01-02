More millennials going into farming
NBC News Channel
January 02, 2018 05:27 PM
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. -- Chris Hay may look like a natural on his 150-acre farm. But for the 34-year old, this has been a shift in the way he used to live.
About seven years ago, Hay lived a city life, worked a desk job and just had graduated with a philosophy degree.
"It didn't jibe with a lot of the goals that I had for myself professionally," he said. "I enjoyed working with food, and all those things kind of just meshed into why not try farming?"
Well, you only live once, right? Hay traded in the desk for farm equipment and now owns. Say Hay Farms in Yolo County, California.
He's not alone. According to the USDA's most recent census of farmers from 2012, the number of principal farmers ages 25 to 34 increased 2.2 percent from five years before. Some of the older age brackets saw double-digit declines.
These younger farmers are likely to be college-educated. They didn't grow up in a farm family. They use sustainable practices and produce organic food.
Among those recruiting millennial foodies into farming is Kimbal Musk, brother of tech billionaire Elon Musk.
"If you look at just five years ago, farming was considered you know, this is what your grandparents did," he said. "And over the past few years, there's been this extraordinary demand and desire to be a farmer amongst the younger generation."
He's disrupting the food chain with a collection of locally-sourced restaurants and an urban farm accelerator called Square Roots. They received 1,100 applications from millennials to launch their own farming startups.
"It comes from the desire to be part of the food revolution, to grow real food for their community," he said. "It's a wonderful thing that's going on and it's super exciting."
Millennials' focus on organic foods is having a real impact on business too. Organic food sales in the U.S. totaled a record $43 billion dollars in 2016, more than doubling since 2007. The biggest group driving those sales is millennial parents.
In a note this year about the packaged food industry, Goldman Sachs wrote: "millennial consumers should drive the entirety of the industry's growth in the next decade."
Credits
NBC News Channel
Updated: January 02, 2018 05:27 PM
Created: January 02, 2018 03:01 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved