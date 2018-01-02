More millennials going into farming

Well, you only live once, right? Hay traded in the desk for farm equipment and now owns. Say Hay Farms in Yolo County, California.

He's not alone. According to the USDA's most recent census of farmers from 2012, the number of principal farmers ages 25 to 34 increased 2.2 percent from five years before. Some of the older age brackets saw double-digit declines.

These younger farmers are likely to be college-educated. They didn't grow up in a farm family. They use sustainable practices and produce organic food.

Among those recruiting millennial foodies into farming is Kimbal Musk, brother of tech billionaire Elon Musk.

"If you look at just five years ago, farming was considered you know, this is what your grandparents did," he said. "And over the past few years, there's been this extraordinary demand and desire to be a farmer amongst the younger generation."

He's disrupting the food chain with a collection of locally-sourced restaurants and an urban farm accelerator called Square Roots. They received 1,100 applications from millennials to launch their own farming startups.

"It comes from the desire to be part of the food revolution, to grow real food for their community," he said. "It's a wonderful thing that's going on and it's super exciting."

Millennials' focus on organic foods is having a real impact on business too. Organic food sales in the U.S. totaled a record $43 billion dollars in 2016, more than doubling since 2007. The biggest group driving those sales is millennial parents.

In a note this year about the packaged food industry, Goldman Sachs wrote: "millennial consumers should drive the entirety of the industry's growth in the next decade."