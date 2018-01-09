Molina not picked for state Medicaid managed care program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- One of New Mexico's largest private healthcare providers has been forced out of the Medicaid business.
Molina Healthcare says it was not selected to continue taking part in the state's Medicaid managed care program. That means Molina is out at the beginning of 2019.
Company officials say they are exploring options regarding the state's decision. Danielle Smith, a public relations specialist with Molina Healthcare, provided KOB with this statement:
We are disappointed that we were not selected to provide services through New Mexico's Statewide Medicaid Managed Care program beginning January 1, 2019. As the largest Medicaid managed care plan in the state of New Mexico, and with 20 years of experience serving Medicaid members, we believe we are well-positioned to continue providing a high level of service to our members and providers. We are seeking more information and exploring our options regarding the State’s decision. In the meantime, we will continue to partner with the state in a manner that is consistent with our core values, never losing sight of our mission to provide quality health services to those who need it most and are least able to afford it.
