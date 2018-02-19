New Mexico exports remain steady, report says | KOB 4
New Mexico exports remain steady, report says

KOB.com Web Staff
February 19, 2018 05:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Exports from the Land of Enchantment continue to go out at a steady pace.

According to Albuquerque Business First, New Mexico companies exported $3.6 billion in 2017, the same number as last year.

Exports to Mexico went up slightly by 2 percent, while exports to Saudi Arabia skyrocketed by 238 percent. Exports to China were also up 102 percent.

The gains were offset by decreases in exports to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Japan.


Updated: February 19, 2018 05:28 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 03:57 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

