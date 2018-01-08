Ski resorts taking a hit with lack of snow

Brooks said they’ll know exactly how much the dry spell has impacted the resorts after Ski New Mexico’s next board meeting on Jan. 26. So far he only has the numbers from Red River, where lift ticket sales were down 2.5 percent for the month of December.

Griffith said the lack of snow is no reason to get cabin fever, especially for skiers who usually stick to the groomed runs anyway.

"I think a lot of people are surprised to learn about all the investments that the ski areas make to ensure that skiing and snowboarding happen regardless of the weather," she said.

For those who are strictly powder skiers, Griffith suggests heading out to some of the other winter events going on in New Mexico.

"There's the Winter Brewfest in Santa Fe next weekend, and then the Angel Fire snow shovel competition is coming up the first weekend in February, too," Griffith said.

The Tourism Department also reminds everyone that New Mexico has plenty of hot springs to check out, and this year there is no trekking through the snow required to get to them.

"That stuff is more accessible than it has been in the past which is nice," Griffith said.

Search for winter activities going on throughout the state at https://www.newmexico.org/winter-events/