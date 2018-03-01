New scam targets consumers during tax season

Because the scammer actually did file a tax return with the victim’s information, the money is in their bank account. It looks believable, and victims are more likely to hand over money.

“It looks legitimate,” Watson said. “We've had the phone scam that’s been going on since 2013 and it’s a high pressure scheme, they basically demand money over the phone. That, most people recognize, and they hang up. This one is much more plausible, you get this call, you go on your own computer or phone at home, and you look and there's a $5000 tax refund and you figure, yeah, that’s not mine, I haven’t filed yet.”

Watson says the IRS will never call, text or email demanding money in any way, shape or form. If this happens to you, call the IRS or visit IRS.gov to get help.