New scam targets consumers during tax season
Erica Zucco
March 01, 2018 06:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Most taxpayers are familiar with tax refund scams where scammers call and leave threatening messages demanding money, but the IRS says this year, fraudsters are getting more sophisticated.
IRS Special Agent Brian Watson says it starts when scammers steal identity information.
“We think from data breaches,” Watson said. “A lot of times, from return preparers. So they have an individual's name, social security number and wage information and they're taking that, filing tax returns, and having the tax refund deposited into the individual's account. Then, in order to get the money, they call up claiming to be the IRS or a credit agency working on behalf of the IRS and they tell you to check your bank account.”
Because the scammer actually did file a tax return with the victim’s information, the money is in their bank account. It looks believable, and victims are more likely to hand over money.
“It looks legitimate,” Watson said. “We've had the phone scam that’s been going on since 2013 and it’s a high pressure scheme, they basically demand money over the phone. That, most people recognize, and they hang up. This one is much more plausible, you get this call, you go on your own computer or phone at home, and you look and there's a $5000 tax refund and you figure, yeah, that’s not mine, I haven’t filed yet.”
Watson says the IRS will never call, text or email demanding money in any way, shape or form. If this happens to you, call the IRS or visit IRS.gov to get help.
