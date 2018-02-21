Alexa invades the toy aisle

Companies are dipping their toes in this smart space by exploring voice assistants in board games.

"Escape Room In A Box," a game by Mattel, uses Alexa to keep score and play sound effects, but there are still some kinks to work out.

Many toys already incorporate mobile devices, but the play impossible game ball is adding voice integration as a way to give more flexibility.

Other trends this year include interactive toys and toys that teach STEM skills.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2EIhIRO