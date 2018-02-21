Alexa invades the toy aisle | KOB 4
Alexa invades the toy aisle

Liz McLaughlin, NBC News
February 21, 2018 01:18 PM

NEW YORK (NBC News) -- Toy makers show off the next generation of toys at the New York Toy Fair, and this year they look more like high tech gadgets.

Voice assistants are becoming part of the family, as devices pegged to help adults with daily tasks could soon be part of play time.

"Analysts predict the Echo Smart speaker will be in over 66 million homes by the year 2022," said Bridget Carey from CNET.

Companies are dipping their toes in this smart space by exploring voice assistants in board games. 

"Escape Room In A Box," a game by Mattel, uses Alexa to keep score and play sound effects, but there are still some kinks to work out.

Many toys already incorporate mobile devices, but the play impossible game ball is adding voice integration as a way to give more flexibility.

Other trends this year include interactive toys and toys that teach STEM skills.

