NM attorney general tackles Equifax handling of data breach

Marian Camacho
January 30, 2018 09:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is issuing a Consumer Alert for New Mexicans affected by a recent data breach involving Equifax.

Balderas wants New Mexican’s to contact his office if they believe they were targeted by the breach. He also wants to know if consumers have been contacted by Equifax since the breach was reported, and what that correspondence has been.

 “We are working on gathering more information about how Equifax is responding to New Mexicans who were victims of the data breach,” Attorney General Balderas said. “The more documentation we have, the better we can protect our citizens by ensuring that they are being given consistent, legal, and helpful responses by Equifax.”

If you believe you were a victim of the breach, contact the Consumer and Family Advocacy Services Division at the following numbers:

  • Albuquerque (505) 717-3500x5
  • Santa Fe (505) 490-4060x5
  • Las Cruces (575) 339-1120x5
  • Toll-free statewide 1-844-255-9210

The Attorney General’s Office also wants to see what correspondence consumers have receieved from Equifax. That includes emails, letters, offers of products to protect credit, or any other kind of communication. Copies can be forwarded to https://www.nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx or by mail to: P.O. Drawer 1508, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1508.


Marian Camacho


Created: January 30, 2018 09:28 AM

