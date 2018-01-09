VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
NM attorney general wants to clear up solar confusion

NM attorney general wants to clear up solar confusion

Marian Camacho
January 09, 2018 05:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A lot of homeowners in the Duke City have made the decision to go solar, but did they really understand what they were getting into? New Mexico’s attorney general is hoping his office’s efforts will help to clear the process up.

Attorney General Hector Balderas released a new disclosure form last week in hopes of providing more information to consumers considering rooftop solar panels.

Balderas says the form was created in collaboration with the solar industry, consumer groups and regulators.

The goal is in making the complex terms of solar power purchase agreements or leases more understandable.

In this effort, the attorney general’s office is wanting to hear from non-English speaking solar customers to hear their experiences in buying or leasing solar power systems and signing purchase power agreements.


