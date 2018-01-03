Longtime Nob Hill shop to close its doors

It's a place where you can find those one-of-a-kind gifts not really found anywhere else. Reed said after 32 years it's time to move on.

"There has to come a point when you feel like "Okay, I think it's time to retire." I would have rather retired at the top of my game than just waiting till I was too old and didn't know what was going on," she said.

Reed points to her customers as the reason for her lasting as long as she did. She said sales have been strong, despite the controversial ART construction along Central that many other businesses say hurt their sales.

Her advice to millennials wanting to start up their own business and have a successful run like she's had?

"I think your heart has to be in it, you have to love what you do. If you love what you do, you believe what you do, then you're going to make it work," she said.

Beeps will start its "everything must go" sale on Friday and the doors will close for good on Feb. 5.