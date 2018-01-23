New Mexico utility outlines rate increase for customers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico utility outlines rate increase for customers

The Associated Press
January 23, 2018 06:22 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Residential customers of New Mexico's largest electric provider can expect to see an average increase of about 46 cents on their monthly bill beginning next month.

Advertisement

Public Service Co. of New Mexico calculated the increase as part of a compliance filing made Tuesday with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

The filing marks one of the final steps in a contentious rate case that began last year. Regulators last week ended up adopting a revamped version of an agreement that was initially negotiated by the utility, the attorney general's office, consumer groups and others.

Aside from the 2018 increase, residential customers can expect an additional monthly increase of about 42 cents in 2019.

With the increase, the utility can recover costs associated with grid improvements, the partial closure of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station and other changes.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: January 23, 2018 06:22 PM
Created: January 23, 2018 03:50 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Police: 2 women befriend victim before stealing from her
Albuquerque Police say these 2 women stole cash,jewelry from victim
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says
Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch

Advertisement




Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff
Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire
Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire